Connecticut parents argue against dismissing lawsuit over school vaccine mandate

A judge will decide whether to dismiss a lawsuit from two Connecticut families seeking to reinstate the religious exemption for school vaccinations.

Connecticut banned religious vaccine exemptions last year. Students who already have exemptions can still use them, but starting this fall, students without them can no longer take advantage.

Attorneys representing the families said the state has not come up with a good enough reason to take away religious freedom.

The state Attorney General said Connecticut must provide safe schools for all children, not just those involved in this lawsuit. Governor Ned Lamont is named in the lawsuit.

The state has until Aug. 1 to file arguments against the proposed injunction to block the repeal.