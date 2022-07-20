© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut parents argue against dismissing lawsuit over school vaccine mandate

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
A judge will decide whether to dismiss a lawsuit from two Connecticut families seeking to reinstate the religious exemption for school vaccinations.

Connecticut banned religious vaccine exemptions last year. Students who already have exemptions can still use them, but starting this fall, students without them can no longer take advantage.

Attorneys representing the families said the state has not come up with a good enough reason to take away religious freedom.

The state Attorney General said Connecticut must provide safe schools for all children, not just those involved in this lawsuit. Governor Ned Lamont is named in the lawsuit.

The state has until Aug. 1 to file arguments against the proposed injunction to block the repeal.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
