Connecticut Water Company customers may see their water bills rise this year. The water utility announced they have filed for a rate increase for the…
In Connecticut utility regulators are to decide Wednesday whether they will require the state’s largest utilities to pass along to ratepayers the federal…
Connecticut state legislators have approved a change to the state’s Freedom of Information law that will allow members of the Public Utilities Regulatory…
The Public Utility Regulatory Authority has issued a draft decision to redesign electric bills so that customers can easily see the rate they are being…
Connecticut’s utility regulators would like their agency to once again be independent. The agency used to be known as the Department of Public Utility…