Connecticut News

United Illuminating proposes a three-year rate hike

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT
United Illuminating filed a notice with PURA — the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority — that it will seek a three-year rate increase for customers. That includes a 28% increase over the first year.

Connecticut Consumer Counsel Clare Colman said she’ll carefully examine the details of the request and will offer PURA an alternative that prioritizes ratepayers’ welfare.

State Attorney General William Tong said he will aggressively scrutinize every charge and assumption in search of savings.

UI told regulators it hasn’t increased rates since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

