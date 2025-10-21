Lamont nominates four new PURA commissioners

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated four new commissioners for the state’s Public Utility Regulatory Authority.

The nominations complete the embattled agency’s five-member board for the first time in six years.

One of the nominees is Thomas Wiehl, the legal and regulatory director of the state’s Office of Consumer Counsel.

“He knows the staff well. He knows the players well and what’s on the docket right now. So, he’s the perfect guy to take the lead,” Lamont said about Wiehl, as he announced his nomination on Monday.

Wiehl will serve as chair, replacing former chairperson Marissa Gillett, who resigned amid utility company lawsuits.

"He is ready to hit the ground running because he’s already had experience representing the public at PURA hearings," Lamont said about Wiehl when he made the announcement in his office on Monday.

Wiehl promised to ensure due process and fair hearings.

“When the utilities are before the commission with a rate request. I think whatever evidence they would like to put in support of their request should be evaluated. I’m a firm believer in fairness,” Wiehl said.

Lamont’s other nominees are Holly Cheeseman, a former Republican state representative from East Lyme, Janice Beecher, director emeritus of the Institute of Public Utilities at Michigan State University, and Everette Smith of Greenwich, an investor in energy and sustainable infrastructure.

Lamont said they’ll begin serving in an interim capacity pending legislative confirmation next year.