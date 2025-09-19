CT PURA Chair Marissa Gillett resigns

Marissa Gillett, Connecticut’s embattled chief utility regulator, has decided to resign, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday.

Her resignation comes after a top Republican state lawmaker demanded a probe of her conduct at the agency.

In her letter to Lamont, Gillett said she decided to leave Connecticut’s Public Utility Regulatory Authority after deep reflection.

In response, Lamont praised Gillett.

“Marissa brought an outsider’s perspective and a fresh set of eyes to help advance our policy goals of bringing cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable power to the people of our state,” he said.

“Among her accomplishments are instituting critically needed reforms and leading rigorous reviews into the distribution rates of five regulated utilities that led to rate reductions,” Lamont said.

"I am saddened that Chairwoman Gillett is stepping down from PURA. I am thankful for her work to save Connecticut ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars," said state Senator Norm Needleman, the Senate chair of the Energy and Technology Committee.

As PURA’s chair for the past six years, Gillett had a contentious relationship with the state’s utility industry, especially over their rate hike requests.

Some of the companies are now in court challenging Gillett’s handling of the agency.

On Thursday, House Republican leader Vincent Candelora alleged Gillett may have misled lawmakers about a controversial policy during her confirmation hearing for a second term earlier this year.

He called for an impeachment inquiry into her handling of the agency.

Gillett’s resignation takes effect on Oct. 10.