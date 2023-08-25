Connecticut regulators compromise, approve 2% rate hike for United Illuminating

Connecticut regulators have approved a 2% distribution rate increase over the next three years for United Illuminating, the state’s second largest electric utility.

The utility had sought an 8% rate increase, which is equal to about $131 million more from ratepayers over the three years.

The initial draft decision by the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority rejected that request. That prompted a strong protest from UI claiming the rejection would prevent investment.

PURA's final decision, which would be about $23 million more from its ratepayers over the next three years, is a compromise, said John Betkoski, vice chair of the agency.

“Nobody is usually happy in rate cases, but usually we try to come to some kind of common ground and I believe we did,” he said, prior to the unanimous vote of all three commissioners.

“The bottom line is we are accountable to our ratepayers in terms of how we regulate our utility companies in the state of Connecticut. They want safe, affordable power at a cost effective rate. And I think in this decision that’s what we have done,” Betkoski added.

PURA has cited UI for performance problems in recent years.

They include poor customer service, slow storm response and failing to clean up asbestos contamination at its decommissioned English Station power plant in New Haven.