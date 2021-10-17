-
The Long Island Power Authority said the system that’s used by PSEG Long Island to communicate outages and power restoration has taken too long to be…
-
Long Island Power Authority Delays Decision On Continuing With PSEG, Despite Poor Isaias PerformanceThe Long Island Power Authority will explore replacements for its service contracts with PSEG Long Island over the next few months.CEO Tom Falcone LIPA…
-
Long Island Power Authority and PSEG-Long Island say they will not terminate electric service to customers who are late on their bills — even though a…
-
Growing support for a public option to power Long Island is expected to lead talks before the deadline of any utility contract next month.Long Island…
-
Long Islanders testified this week at a public hearing about the impact of PSEG Long Island’s failed response to Tropical Storm Isaias last…
-
Suffolk County lawmakers will look in the New Year into creating a digital platform to help town and village governments join and operate pacts to lower…
-
The Long Island Power Authority has sued PSEG-Long Island for $70 million over the utility company’s poor response to widespread outages after Tropical…
-
The remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to bring heavy rains and high winds to Long Island this weekend. Utility company PSEG says it’s ready. New…
-
The head of the Long Island Power Authority said the damage from Tropical Storm Isaias could cost more than $350 million in repairs.FEMA has kicked in 1.5…
-
New York lawmakers grilled power company representatives and regulators at a hearing on Thursday. They criticized PSEG Long Island over extended outages…