Long Island electric customers are being asked to reduce energy consumption during a record heat wave to avoid outages due to demand for air…
The Long Island Power Authority presented its renegotiated contract with PSEG Long Island at its board meeting this week. LIPA had considered replacing…
Some lawmakers want the Long Island Power Authority to terminate a contract with service provider, PSEG, over poor response to tropical storm Isias last…
The New York Assembly Energy Committee will hold a hearing on Monday, August 9, to discuss the Long Island Power Authority’s (LIPA) decision to renew its…
Public colleges and universities in Connecticut are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students. LIPA and PSEG reach a tentative settlement, a push to review…
The Long Island Power Authority has reached a tentative settlement with New Jersey-based power service provider PSEG. It would keep PSEG services until at…
PSEG Long Island was unable to meet their self-imposed deadline to fix communication system issues that led to poor performance during Tropical Storm…
Top executives who manage electricity distribution on Long Island could have to make their salaries public. That's one part of a package of bills to hold…
PSEG Long Island said it's prepared for the summer hurricane season after “storm hardening” infrastructure was put in place.The utility company is…
State lawmakers from across Long Island say they want a fully public power authority. That could happen if a regional utility contract is terminated over…