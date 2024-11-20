Decades-old Bridgeport waterfront coal plant, smokestack to be demolished for redevelopment

A 500-foot smokestack — that’s been a fixture of the Bridgeport, Connecticut skyline for more than 70 years — will soon be coming down with the transfer of the ownership of the decommissioned PSEG coal power plant to a private developer.

The abatement and demolition of the Bridgeport Harbor Station power plant will open up 33 acres of shoreline property on Bridgeport’s waterfront, Gov. Ned Lamont announced at a news briefing at the site on Tuesday.

“Five years ago, this was belching coal-fired smoke out into the neighborhood, and now, as you’ve heard, probably a mix of residential and mix-use and open space,” he said.

“It’s an amazing piece of progress that we all should be proud of,” Lamont said.

“In roughly two years we’ll invite everybody back as we’ll have our implosion for the three boilers as well as our iconic red and white stack. It will be a visible celebration of new beginnings,” said Chad Parks of Bridgeport Station Development, the private developer that’s acquired the property.

The developer made a commitment to work with city and neighborhood community groups on a redevelopment plan for the area.

He said it is expected to include housing, restaurants, and improved public access to the waterfront.

The state, through the Community Investment Fund, is providing $22.5 million for the demolition and remediation of the site.

The work is expected to be completed and ready for redevelopment in about three years.