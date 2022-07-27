When LIPA ran tests on PSEG's storm outage system, 36% failed ahead of hurricane season

A report from the Long Island Power Authority finds a series of issues with PSEG Long Island’s new storm outage response system.

Officials said during the LIPA Board of Trustees meeting this week that it is “difficult to tell” if PSEG Long Island's computer system can properly respond to customer outages.

According to the report, 36% of LIPA’s tests with the system failed. However, full-system stress tests still need to be conducted.

A PSEG Long Island spokesperson, who criticized the LIPA report, said their own tests performed well in a simulation of a 12-hour storm, with 90% of customers without power for over 24 hours.

System updates were put in place after poor performance during Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, where over 500,000 customers lost power for up to a week.

The New York State Legislature is considering whether to make LIPA a fully public utility, once its contract with PSEG Long Island is up in 2025.