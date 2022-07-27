© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

When LIPA ran tests on PSEG's storm outage system, 36% failed ahead of hurricane season

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
Utilities-Storm Response
David Collins
/
AP
Tropical Storm Isaias left thousands of people without power for days in 2020.

A report from the Long Island Power Authority finds a series of issues with PSEG Long Island’s new storm outage response system.

Officials said during the LIPA Board of Trustees meeting this week that it is “difficult to tell” if PSEG Long Island's computer system can properly respond to customer outages.

According to the report, 36% of LIPA’s tests with the system failed. However, full-system stress tests still need to be conducted.

A PSEG Long Island spokesperson, who criticized the LIPA report, said their own tests performed well in a simulation of a 12-hour storm, with 90% of customers without power for over 24 hours.

System updates were put in place after poor performance during Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, where over 500,000 customers lost power for up to a week.

The New York State Legislature is considering whether to make LIPA a fully public utility, once its contract with PSEG Long Island is up in 2025.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
