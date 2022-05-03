© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Despite low customer scores, a LIPA report deems PSEG Long Island eligible for a $9.4 million bonus

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
PSEG Long Island electric substation in Rockaway Beach, N.Y.
J.D. Allen
/
WSHU Public Radio
PSEG Long Island electric substation in Rockaway Beach, N.Y.

PSEG Long Island is eligible for $9.4 million in bonus compensation, according to a report by the Long Island Power Authority. The New York State Department of Public Service has until the end of the month to review the report, and decide whether to recommend the payout.

The report said PSEG Long Island achieved or exceeded 24 out of 26 of their service goals for the year. Some of those target metrics included budgeting, system reliability and smart meter rollout.

But the utility company fell short on the J.D. Power Customer Service survey of residential ratepayers, with a satisfaction score of 677 out of 1,000. Their business customer score was 737. Those numbers cost them close to $800,000 in additional bonus money.

A new contract between LIPA and PSEG Long Island puts about half of the company’s annual compensation at risk if it fails to meet around 100 metrics. That contract is in effect until the end of 2025.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
