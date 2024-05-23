New CT law exempts some veterans from property taxes

A new Connecticut law exempts combat-injured veterans from paying property taxes on their primary residence.

If they do not own a home, their primary vehicle is eligible for tax exemption.

To be eligible, the veteran must have served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force or Space Force, and have a total and permanent disability rating from the VA that stems from their time in the service.

Supporters of the bill said it will ease the financial burden on veterans who can not work. It was championed by State Rep. Anthony Nolan (D-New London), co-chair of the Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs.

“This is one of the greatest bills I’ve voted for, and I’m so proud to see its unanimous, bipartisan passage in the legislature and signage into law by Governor Lamont,” Nolan said. “This bill acknowledges and appreciates the sacrifices these veterans have made for their country.”

The bill faced no votes of opposition in the General Assembly. It was signed by Gov. Ned Lamont this week.

“Our service members put their lives on the line to protect our nation, and this property tax exemption will provide some relief to those who have made sacrifices for our country,” Lamont said. “Connecticut is the home of many veterans who have provided for our nation, and we want to ensure that they are properly cared for in their lives after leaving service.”

The law takes effect on Oct. 1.