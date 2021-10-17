-
A federal judge in New York has ruled against legislation, passed in the state budget in April, requiring internet providers to offer broadband to…
-
Connecticut is the only state in the U.S. to see a significant increase in its poverty rate in 2018. That’s according to annual figures from the U.S.…
-
It's one o'clock and the doors at the Open Door shelter in South Norwalk, Conn. opened for lunch. White, African-American, Latino - dozens of people, many…
-
Four more board members of Norwalk's embattled anti-poverty agency NEON have resigned this week. Exiting members point to deficits in management and…
-
New York’s top judge is holding hearings this week on the benefit of providing civil legal services to the poor. A US Supreme Court case guaranteed legal…
-
As WSHU has been reporting in its "State of Disparity" series, Connecticut has one of the widest gaps between the wealthy and the poor in the country. A…