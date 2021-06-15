© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Federal Judge Nixes N.Y. Legislation Requiring Cheap Internet Option For Low-Income Households

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published June 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
Internet Broadband cable
Jorge Guillen
/
Pixabay

A federal judge in New York has ruled against legislation, passed in the state budget in April, requiring internet providers to offer broadband to low-income customers for $15 a month.

The judge cited the financial toll the policy would take on providers.

Under the legislation, households were eligible for reduced-cost broadband if they qualified for certain government benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid and school lunch programs.

The law also allowed the state Attorney General to issue penalties up to $1,000 per violation to providers.

A spokesperson for the governor said New York will continue to advocate for the law.

Leah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino, an intern at WSHU since June of 2021, is a senior at Hofstra University majoring in political science and journalism.
