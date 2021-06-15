Federal Judge Nixes N.Y. Legislation Requiring Cheap Internet Option For Low-Income Households

A federal judge in New York has ruled against legislation, passed in the state budget in April, requiring internet providers to offer broadband to low-income customers for $15 a month.

The judge cited the financial toll the policy would take on providers.

Under the legislation, households were eligible for reduced-cost broadband if they qualified for certain government benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid and school lunch programs.

The law also allowed the state Attorney General to issue penalties up to $1,000 per violation to providers.

A spokesperson for the governor said New York will continue to advocate for the law.