Poll: Connecticut Residents More Optimistic About Pandemic Outlook

A Sacred Heart University poll out Tuesday shows Connecticut residents' quality of life has increased with renewed public optimism about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 1,000 residents surveyed last month, nearly 73% report their well-being as “excellent,” a small increase over a poll in March.

Michael Vigeant heads GreatBlue Research, which conducted the poll. He said it reflects how residents feel about the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think as folks start to think about the summer, and not wearing a mask and being outdoors and being able to catch up because they perhaps have been vaccinated and catch up with a family member or friends. I think that is a big driver behind the optimism,” Vigeant said.

Governor Ned Lamont said starting Wednesday the state will follow federal guidelines that allow fully vaccinated people to no longer wear masks.

There was a slight decrease by Connecticut residents surveyed in April in the approval of how Governor Ned Lamont is handling his job as governor — 55.7%, down from 57.3% in March.

However, a majority of respondents say they approve of the way Lamont is handling communication to the public, 71% compared to 73.2% in March, and his overall response and handling of the pandemic, 69% compared to 70.1% in March.

Over 56% of residents indicated that when considering who among the homeless population should receive the COVID-19 vaccine, both age and risk factors including medical conditions should be prioritized, down from 59.1% in March.

Residents stayed consistent with 43.6% either strongly supporting (23.9%) or somewhat supporting (19.7%) the ability for individuals to choose not to receive a vaccine based on their religious beliefs.

Sacred Heart University is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.