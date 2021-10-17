-
While nearly 70% of New Yorkers believe the worst of the pandemic is over, nearly half are still worried about getting sick, according to a new Siena…
-
There’s some good news, of a sort, for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a new Siena College poll out Monday.Despite most elected Democrats in New York…
-
A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday finds Governor Andrew Cuomo's approval rating is at its lowest since taking office in 2010.Cuomo’s job…
-
A new poll finds the majority of New Yorkers say they are not better off now than they were four years ago. The sentiments do not seem to be hurting…
-
Is Governor Cuomo backing away from his support for the new Common Core curriculum in schools? As Karen DeWitt reports, Cuomo seems to have cooled from…
-
A new poll finds most New Yorkers are embarrassed by the candidacies of Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer for Mayor and Comptroller of New York City. The…
-
A survey released on Wednesday finds that for the first time in nearly four years New Yorkers are positive about the real estate market. The Siena College…