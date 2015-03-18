© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Poll: Cuomo's approval rating at its lowest since taking office

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 18, 2015 at 3:29 PM EDT

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday finds Governor Andrew Cuomo's approval rating is at its lowest since taking office in 2010.

Cuomo’s job approval rating stands at 50 percent, down 8 points just from last December, before the legislative session began and the governor began a more public feud with the state’s teachers unions, said Quinnipiac University spokesman Mickey Carroll.

“It’s not very good,” said Carroll. “A governor should do better than 50 percent."

The poll also asked who voters trusted more, the governor or the teachers union. 55 percent sided with the teachers; just 28 percent said they trusted Cuomo. Cuomo has called the teachers union and their allies part of bloated bureaucracy that needs to be broken, teachers have responded with mass rallies at the Capitol and around the state, as well as negative TV ads.

The poll comes as Cuomo announced an agreement on ethics reform with the Assembly. The Senate needs to sign on in order for it to become law.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
