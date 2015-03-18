Poll: Cuomo's approval rating at its lowest since taking office

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday finds Governor Andrew Cuomo's approval rating is at its lowest since taking office in 2010.

Cuomo’s job approval rating stands at 50 percent, down 8 points just from last December, before the legislative session began and the governor began a more public feud with the state’s teachers unions, said Quinnipiac University spokesman Mickey Carroll.

“It’s not very good,” said Carroll. “A governor should do better than 50 percent."

The poll also asked who voters trusted more, the governor or the teachers union. 55 percent sided with the teachers; just 28 percent said they trusted Cuomo. Cuomo has called the teachers union and their allies part of bloated bureaucracy that needs to be broken, teachers have responded with mass rallies at the Capitol and around the state, as well as negative TV ads.

The poll comes as Cuomo announced an agreement on ethics reform with the Assembly. The Senate needs to sign on in order for it to become law.