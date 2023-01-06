© 2023 WSHU
Americans broadly agree on environmental priorities, Sacred Heart University poll says

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST
IMG_9851.jpg
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Crew members and volunteers planted over 155,000 coastal plants and shrubs in Stratford, Connecticut's Great Meadows Marsh.

Most Americans agree on the importance of protecting the environment — regardless of their party affiliation, according to the latest Sacred Heart University poll.

More than 4 out of 5 Republicans — and 95% of Democrats — say environmental sustainability is important. And there was a comparable breakdown by class. Ninety-three percent of people making over $100,000 a year said so — so did 83% of those earning less than $20,000 a year.

More than a third of people said social equity for underrepresented racial populations was the most important aspect of social justice, with Democrats more likely to say so than Republicans. Republicans found economic well-being more important than Democrats did.

"“The environmental sustainability and social justice issues queried in this survey proved valuable, relevant and high on the radar for many of these nationwide participants, who comprise a diverse mix based on age, gender, income and political affiliation,” said Steven Michels, director of the university’s Institute for Public Policy & Civic Engagement.

The poll, in partnership with GreatBlue Research, surveyed 1,500 participants nationwide in November.

“While there clearly were differences based on political alignment, everyone seems to agree on the need to focus on environmental challenges, particularly clean drinking water and renewable resources, and to address social inequities linked to race, ethnicity and gender," Michels said.

News Davis DunavinSacred Heart UniversitypollenvironmentClimate Change
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
