-
Police reform advocates are criticizing a Nassau County bill that would increase protections for police and other first responders under human rights…
-
Advocates want New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to reject Nassau County’s submission for state-mandated police reform after the Attorney General’s office…
-
Suffolk County residents are mostly satisfied with police, according to a new community survey. Yet, there is significant difference between how white and…
-
Body camera footage released this week shows a New Haven, Connecticut, police officer pulling a gun and a taser on a Black man, who said he shoplifted…
-
An end to broad protections for police officers against lawsuits will not hike insurance rates for towns or police departments in Connecticut, according…