Patchogue has added a new 22-foot solar-powered lighthouse to its jetty.The lighthouse is part of a $1 million project to reconstruct the Patchogue Bay…
A recent study has found that the Suffolk County village of Patchogue is a model for the renewal of distressed downtowns across Long Island.Patchogue was…
Some Suffolk County municipalities want to get rid of Styrofoam cups and containers from their communities. Patchogue Village banned plastic foam…
On Long Island protesters gathered in Patchogue on Tuesday to voice concerns about Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin cancelling public appearances and his…
Saturday night, Reverend Dwight Wolter of the Congregational Church of Patchogue wants those who voted for President Donald Trump, and those who didn’t,…
The village of Patchogue on Long Island will give reusable bags to its residents as it prepares to ban single-use plastic bags and non-recyclable paper…
On December 7, 1941, the battleship USS Oklahoma capsized during the attack on Pearl Harbor. A total of 429 officers and sailors were killed or declared…
Despite protests, presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at a fundraiser for the Suffolk County Republican party in Patchogue. The event ignited…