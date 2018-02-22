Suffolk County Towns Move To Ban Styrofoam Containers

Some Suffolk County municipalities want to get rid of Styrofoam cups and containers from their communities. Patchogue Village banned plastic foam containers last month and East Hampton Village could follow suit, making it illegal for restaurants to use styrofoam cups and containers.

The Village asked Patchogue officials for a copy of its legislation.

Patchogue Village Trustee Joseph Keyes led the campaign to ban foam containers in the Village. “We’re a waterfront community and what we do, how we behave, and conduct ourselves has a direct effect on our marine life and our waterways. So I think it’s really imperative that we pay attention to that and start one-by-one cleaning up our own backyards.”

The law in Patchogue takes effect this September. Village officials say the ban encourages the use of recyclable containers.

The Restaurant Action Alliance of New York, however, says styrofoam is recyclable and that more costly containers unfairly hurt small businesses.