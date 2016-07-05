© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Patchogue Prepares For Plastic Bag Ban

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published July 5, 2016 at 9:15 AM EDT
The village of Patchogue on Long Island will give reusable bags to its residents as it prepares to ban single-use plastic bags and non-recyclable paper bags in September.

The Suffolk County Legislature considered a ban on single-use plastic bags countywide three months ago, but they faced opposition from unions, advocates of the supermarket industry and some lawmakers.

Instead, the legislature is debating a bill that requires a 5 cent-fee on plastic and paper bags used at store checkouts after a similar law was passed by the New York City Council in May.

The village’s ban will exclude small bags for produce, prescription medication, and live fish and bait.

Southampton and East Hampton towns have similar regulations.

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk CountyPatchoguePlastic Bag Ban
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
