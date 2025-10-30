© 2025 WSHU
CT distributes 50,000 drug deactivation pouches to residents

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 30, 2025 at 7:53 AM EDT
CT Governor Ned Lamont (D)
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
CT Governor Ned Lamont (D)

Residents of many Connecticut towns and cities can expect to receive drug deactivation pouches in their mailboxes soon.

It’s part of a statewide effort to help families safely dispose of unused medications.

"We can try and shoot speedboats out of the sea, but as long as there is demand in this state, in this country, we are going to have to do everything we can to tamp down that demand,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

“We are not going to stop it one interdiction at a time. We are going to stop it by killing the demand. Because that demand is killing people right now,” he said.

The project is sponsored by The Governor’s Prevention Partnership, a nonprofit that works to prevent underage drinking and substance abuse.

The pouches are to be delivered to 50,000 unique households to be used for the safe disposal of unused prescription drugs and opioids.

The money for the drug misuse prevention initiative is from the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund.
Connecticut News Ned Lamontopioid abuseopioid addictionDrugs
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma