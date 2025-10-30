CT distributes 50,000 drug deactivation pouches to residents

Residents of many Connecticut towns and cities can expect to receive drug deactivation pouches in their mailboxes soon.

It’s part of a statewide effort to help families safely dispose of unused medications.

"We can try and shoot speedboats out of the sea, but as long as there is demand in this state, in this country, we are going to have to do everything we can to tamp down that demand,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

“We are not going to stop it one interdiction at a time. We are going to stop it by killing the demand. Because that demand is killing people right now,” he said.

The project is sponsored by The Governor’s Prevention Partnership, a nonprofit that works to prevent underage drinking and substance abuse.

The pouches are to be delivered to 50,000 unique households to be used for the safe disposal of unused prescription drugs and opioids.

The money for the drug misuse prevention initiative is from the state’s Opioid Settlement Fund.