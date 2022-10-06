Bridgeport receives $50,000 to fight opioid addiction

Bridgeport has received over $50,000 from the national Opioid Trust Settlement Fund as the result of an agreement between several states and four major opioid companies.

Thousands of communities in the United States are receiving part of the $26 billion settlement.

Mayor Joe Ganim celebrated the victory.

“This may be a small monetary win for the city, and certainly does not equate to the value of lives lost or impacted by the opioid epidemic,” Ganim said. “But the significance is massive and shows manufacturers and distributors that municipal leaders like me will not be silent, we will fight, and continue to rally to protect our residents and communities.”

Each community's check is determined by population. Bridgeport’s portion will be given to the city's health fund to fight opioid addiction.