Suffolk Wants NYS To Invest In Septic Replacement Plan

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone wants New York State to help residents replace their aging septic systems.

Bellone says a $50 million investment by the state will help protect Long Island’s groundwater.

He tells the Associated Press that homeowners would receive up to $10,000 to replace old septic systems under his proposal.

Excess nitrogen from aging septic tanks is blamed for an increase in algae blooms, which lead to fish die-offs and contaminated beaches.

Bellone says besides the environmental effect, it has an economic effect in lost tourism.