Long Island News

Suffolk Wants NYS To Invest In Septic Replacement Plan

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 18, 2017 at 10:50 AM EDT
septic_pixabay_170517.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone wants New York State to help residents replace their aging septic systems.

Bellone says a $50 million investment by the state will help protect Long Island’s groundwater.

He tells the Associated Press that homeowners would receive up to $10,000 to replace old septic systems under his proposal.

Excess nitrogen from aging septic tanks is blamed for an increase in algae blooms, which lead to fish die-offs and contaminated beaches.

Bellone says besides the environmental effect, it has an economic effect in lost tourism.

Long Island NewsLong IslandSteve BelloneNitrogenSeptic Tanks
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
