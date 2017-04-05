4 Years Later, Northport Wastewater Treatment Upgrades Nearly Complete

New upgrades to Northport’s wastewater treatment plant, which the village hopes will minimize nitrogen output into Long Island Sound, will be completed by the end of the summer.

The upgrades started in 2013 as part of an agreement between New York, Connecticut and the EPA that requires the plant to cut its daily nitrogen output to 10 pounds or less.

Damon McMullen, Northport’s commissioner of wastewater treatment, says the upgrades include new nitrogen filters. McMullen encourages other plants to upgrade their systems as well.

“Fight to get the money to do it. It’s not easy. It’s taken us years in the Village of Northport, but we’re on an island. And water is everything.”

The village will replace older pipelines along the Northport Harbor shoreline to complete the final phase of the wastewater treatment upgrades.