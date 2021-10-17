-
Environmentalists opposed to a proposed $700 million gas-fired electric power plant in northeastern Connecticut vow to continue their fight against the…
New York plans to test blending natural gas with a cleaner alternative at a power plant on Long Island. It could help the state meet goals to cut carbon…
National Grid has asked New York regulators to increase their rates over the next two years. If approved, natural gas customers could see their bills go…
The fight against fossil fuel expansion in New England has a new front in Killingly, Connecticut. Climate activists want the state to reject a proposed…
National Grid has reached a settlement agreement with the state of New York in response to violations over their natural gas lines in Northport and…
Connecticut environmental groups have sent 650 hand-written letters to Governor Ned Lamont and state lawmakers urging them to block the construction of a…
Southern Connecticut Gas plans to resume house calls next month for residents who don’t have a contract with them with the onset of the heating season.The…
Environmental advocates say a planned natural gas pipeline in New England could cost ratepayers more than twice what’s currently projected. And they point…
Plans for a pipeline that would bring increased supplies of natural gas to New England have suffered a setback. Eversource and National Grid had teamed up…
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, a subsidiary of the energy company Kinder Morgan, filed a federal application Friday to build new natural gas pipelines in…