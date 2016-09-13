© 2021 WSHU
Calif. Nonprofit To Oversee Troubled Nassau Jail Health Provider

WSHU | By Autumn McLeod
Published September 13, 2016 at 4:33 PM EDT
jail_flickrmattb_160707.jpg
Matt B
/
flickr

A Nassau County legislative committee wants to hire a California nonprofit to monitor the county jail’s medical provider.

Community Oriented Correctional Health Services will supervise the Nassau County’s jail medical provider who has been under investigation by the state after allegations of negligent care.  

The state found Armor Correctional Health Services’ lack of care contributed to five Nassau inmate deaths.

Last week Armor threatened to pull out of the jail because the county had denied payment. But after the county agreed to pay almost half of the $2 million bill, Armor says they will stay until the end of the year.

The California nonprofit will stay while a new medical provider is chosen and adjusts.   

