Calif. Nonprofit To Oversee Troubled Nassau Jail Health Provider

A Nassau County legislative committee wants to hire a California nonprofit to monitor the county jail’s medical provider.

Community Oriented Correctional Health Services will supervise the Nassau County’s jail medical provider who has been under investigation by the state after allegations of negligent care.

The state found Armor Correctional Health Services’ lack of care contributed to five Nassau inmate deaths.

Last week Armor threatened to pull out of the jail because the county had denied payment. But after the county agreed to pay almost half of the $2 million bill, Armor says they will stay until the end of the year.

The California nonprofit will stay while a new medical provider is chosen and adjusts.