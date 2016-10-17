Nassau Financial Board: County Must Cut Deficit

The Nassau Interim Finance Authority, or NIFA, says Nassau needs to cut its projected 2017 budget deficit from $100 million to $60 million or it will impose its own cuts.

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano presented a nearly $3 billion budget back in September, but NIFA thinks some of the assumptions are risky and says they might actually increase the deficit.

Some of the proposals include a cut in police overtime pay, lottery revenue and a fee on traffic and parking violations.

But NIFA Chairman Adam Barsky also blames the county legislature for rejecting many of Mangano’s proposals.

NIFA has overseen the county’s budget since 2000.