Long Island News

Nassau Financial Board: County Must Cut Deficit

WSHU | By Jakub Lewkowicz
Published October 17, 2016 at 9:53 AM EDT
money_pixabay_161017.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The Nassau Interim Finance Authority, or NIFA, says Nassau needs to cut its projected 2017 budget deficit from $100 million to $60 million or it will impose its own cuts.

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano presented a nearly $3 billion budget back in September, but NIFA thinks some of the assumptions are risky and says they might actually increase the deficit.

Some of the proposals include a cut in police overtime pay, lottery revenue and a fee on traffic and parking violations. 

But NIFA Chairman Adam Barsky also blames the county legislature for rejecting many of Mangano’s proposals.

NIFA has overseen the county’s budget since 2000.

