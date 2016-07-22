© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Beach Sets Up 'Help Station' To Aid Sandy Victims

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 22, 2016 at 4:56 PM EDT
sandy_apkathywillens_160722.jpg
Kathy Willens
/
AP
Larry Racioppo stands on a balcony at his home just 20 feet off the ocean in the Rockaways in New York. Some people are still recovering from the 2013 superstorm.

Nassau County is trying to reach out to residents who are still not back on their feet following Superstorm Sandy by setting up a “help station” on the boardwalk in Long Beach.

Michael Raab, the Storm Recovery Liaison with Nassau County, says even after residents get money from insurance or government programs, they still face many hurdles.

“So what we are here today to do is to bring some experts to the table, and say come over to us and let us help you triage where you are at, and hopefully provide resources and ideas on how to complete the reconstruction.”

Residents can get advice on such matters as dealing with an architect or contractor, accounting and financial issues, and how to recognize fraud. Raab says these are issues that most people have no experience with.

Nassau County will be hosting several programs across the county in the next few months to help those still fighting to get back in their homes.

Long Island NewsSuperstorm SandyLong IslandNassau