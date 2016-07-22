Long Beach Sets Up 'Help Station' To Aid Sandy Victims

Nassau County is trying to reach out to residents who are still not back on their feet following Superstorm Sandy by setting up a “help station” on the boardwalk in Long Beach.

Michael Raab, the Storm Recovery Liaison with Nassau County, says even after residents get money from insurance or government programs, they still face many hurdles.

“So what we are here today to do is to bring some experts to the table, and say come over to us and let us help you triage where you are at, and hopefully provide resources and ideas on how to complete the reconstruction.”

Residents can get advice on such matters as dealing with an architect or contractor, accounting and financial issues, and how to recognize fraud. Raab says these are issues that most people have no experience with.

Nassau County will be hosting several programs across the county in the next few months to help those still fighting to get back in their homes.