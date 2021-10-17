music interview

-
The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra's opening concert of this season on September 25th presents American Trailblazers. The program includes familiar music by…
-
Samuel Antek was in the first violin section of the famed NBC Symphony Orchestra, created especially for superstar conductor Arturo Toscanini. His account…
-
The pandemic put many things on hold last year including the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival. The BCMF returns this year with a season titled…
-
After a year's pause, the Charles Ives Music Festival returns this summer with a season inspired by The Promise of Living from Aaron Copland's The Tender…
-
The pandemic forced us to put many things on hold, including last year's summer choral festival created by conductor Constance Chase and organist Galen…
-
Soprano Lisa Williamson is passionate about the music of Black American women composers. On Sunday, July 4, she performs songs by Margaret Bonds and…
-
On Saturday, June 12, the American Chamber Orchestra presents its first live, in person concert in over a year at the Norwalk Concert Hall. Kate Remington…
-
During the pandemic, the Stamford Symphony Orchestra created an imaginative season of concerts that featured soloists as well as sections of the…
-
This past season has been unusual for many performing ensembles, including the Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras, which chose not one, but two winners…
-
On Sunday, April 11, the Fairfield County Chorale presents a unique performance of Vivaldi's exhuberant Gloria. Kate Remington talks with the FCC's Music…