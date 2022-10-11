Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos lights up the Palace Stamford

Orchestra Lumos opens its new season with concerts October 15th and 16th at the Palace Stamford. The program features piano soloist Awadagin Pratt, with a concerto written for him by Jessie Montgomery, as well as Luminis by Puerto Rican composer Ivan Enrique Rodriguez, a fanfare composed especially for the orchestra, and Dvorak's New World Symphony. Kate Remington talks with Michael and Awadagin about the music on the program, which Michael says "flows from one piece to the next in a really great way."