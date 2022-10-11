© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
music_violin_field_of_yello.jpeg
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos lights up the Palace Stamford

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
pexels-photo-1125769.jpeg
Johannes Plenio
/
pexels.com

Orchestra Lumos opens its new season with concerts October 15th and 16th at the Palace Stamford. The program features piano soloist Awadagin Pratt, with a concerto written for him by Jessie Montgomery, as well as Luminis by Puerto Rican composer Ivan Enrique Rodriguez, a fanfare composed especially for the orchestra, and Dvorak's New World Symphony. Kate Remington talks with Michael and Awadagin about the music on the program, which Michael says "flows from one piece to the next in a really great way."

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington