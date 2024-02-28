© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Frederick Ballentine

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:48 PM EST
Daniel Welch
/
courtesy of the artist

Frederick Ballentine is an American tenor whose awards include a Grammy for his recording of George Gershwin’s PORGY AND BESS. The opera star exudes a sense of ease, confidence, and fun when it comes to his career as an in-demand collaborator on everything from classic operas, to cutting-edge contemporary works. Frederick Ballentine spoke with Suzanne about his beloved teachers and mentors, his musical projects, and how he memorizes so much music!

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
