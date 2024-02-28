Conversation with Frederick Ballentine

Frederick Ballentine is an American tenor whose awards include a Grammy for his recording of George Gershwin’s PORGY AND BESS. The opera star exudes a sense of ease, confidence, and fun when it comes to his career as an in-demand collaborator on everything from classic operas, to cutting-edge contemporary works. Frederick Ballentine spoke with Suzanne about his beloved teachers and mentors, his musical projects, and how he memorizes so much music!