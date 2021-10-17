-
Connecticut state auditors say Greenwich-based Blue Sky Studios — the company behind "Ice Age" and other animated films — received $49 million more in…
Now that the election is over we can return to more traditional and less stressful forms of entertainment, like murder. When the evenings draw in and the…
Big budget films would dominate at the box office…that is, before COVID-19 shut down most movie production and theatres.Two filmmakers decided to use the…
Women from India who learned to make and sell menstrual pads attended the Oscars this year. They were featured in the winner for Best Documentary Short:…
On Long Island, a major goal in the rebuilding of the historic Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center has been reached.The non-profit Sag Harbor Partnership has…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to allow movie theaters across the state to serve alcohol.Cuomo introduced a bill that will allow alcoholic beverages…
Several deaf moviegoers and advocates for the hearing impaired have filed a federal lawsuit in Connecticut against the Bow Tie movie theater chain,…