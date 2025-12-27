Kumail Nanjiani opens up on his regrets, critical failures and embracing fear

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Here's my theory about Kumail Nanjiani: He is not a person who is afraid of his feelings. I think he's the opposite of that kind of person.

Kumail has made his emotional life part of his comedy – whether it's his deep and abiding love for his wife (as told in the hit movie, "The Big Sick"), his obsession with his cat or the anxiety that grips him in the middle of the night – Kumail's brand of comedy is often about how we feel our way through living.

His new standup special is on Hulu and it's called "Night Thoughts."