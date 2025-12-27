© 2025 WSHU
Kumail Nanjiani opens up on his regrets, critical failures and embracing fear

WSHU | By Rachel Martin
Published December 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
NPR

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Here's my theory about Kumail Nanjiani: He is not a person who is afraid of his feelings. I think he's the opposite of that kind of person.

Kumail has made his emotional life part of his comedy – whether it's his deep and abiding love for his wife (as told in the hit movie, "The Big Sick"), his obsession with his cat or the anxiety that grips him in the middle of the night – Kumail's brand of comedy is often about how we feel our way through living.

His new standup special is on Hulu and it's called "Night Thoughts."
Arts & Culture arts & culturemoviesTelevision
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
