Zika Awareness Program Launches In Bridgeport

Volunteers in Connecticut’s largest city have been knocking on doors and passing out pamphlets on how to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal visited Bridgeport on Monday to mark the launch of a new awareness campaign in the city.

“A lot of people think that mosquito eradication depends on planes flying overhead and spraying some sort of pesticide. Really, the most effective way to stop the spread of mosquitos is in the backyard. That’s where they breed.”

Blumenthal says any open water as small as a bottle cap or a bird feeder could be a breeding ground for mosquitos.

More information on the Zika virus can be found by visiting the Connecticut Department of Public Health's website.