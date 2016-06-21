© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Zika Awareness Program Launches In Bridgeport

WSHU | By WSHU News Staff
Published June 21, 2016 at 10:45 AM EDT
zikamosquito_flickrusda_160621.jpg
Stephen Ausmus
/
U.S. Department of Agriculture via Flickr

Volunteers in Connecticut’s largest city have been knocking on doors and passing out pamphlets on how to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal visited Bridgeport on Monday to mark the launch of a new awareness campaign in the city.

“A lot of people think that mosquito eradication depends on planes flying overhead and spraying some sort of pesticide. Really, the most effective way to stop the spread of mosquitos is in the backyard. That’s where they breed.”

Blumenthal says any open water as small as a bottle cap or a bird feeder could be a breeding ground for mosquitos.

More information on the Zika virus can be found by visiting the Connecticut Department of Public Health's website.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalBridgeportConnecticutmosquitoZika virusZika