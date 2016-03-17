Cuomo Rolls Outs Plan To Combat Zika

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a six-point action plan to combat the spread of the Zika virus in the state.

Cuomo says while there is no cause for alarm, the state is taking aggressive action against the Aedes mosquito that can potentially spread Zika. It is found in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley.

“From the research we have done we have found it to be the most comprehensive and most aggressive plan that has been designed in the country. Hopefully we don’t have to deploy the full extent of the plan,” Cuomo said.

New York State Director of Operations Jim Malatras in front of a map showing potential areas for a Zika virus outbreak.

The six-point plan calls for the distribution of 100,000 larvicide tablets and the deployment of traps to monitor the Aedes mosquito. In addition, pregnant women will be able to get a free Zika Prevention Kit, and local communities are now required to have their own action plan. The state will also have a rapid response team.

Mosquito season begins on April 1st in New York.