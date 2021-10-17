-
Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, Connecticut, will stay open for another 10 years.Officials at…
On Tuesday Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy signed an executive order to review the economic viability of the Millstone Nuclear Power Station. The…
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is investigating a hydrogen gas leak that has shut down the Millstone Unit 3 nuclear reactor.The NRC says the leak…
Federal nuclear regulators are cancelling a study to examine cancer risks near U.S. nuclear power plants. The study was supposed to find out if living…