© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Malloy Orders Economic Review Of Millstone Power Plant

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published July 26, 2017 at 10:08 AM EDT
millstone_apstevemiller_160325.jpg
Steve Miller
/
AP

On Tuesday Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy signed an executive order to review the economic viability of the Millstone Nuclear Power Station.  The outcome of the study could decide if the plant will remain open.   

Malloy said the review is necessary to determine a path forward for Millstone that would be beneficial to the residents of Connecticut.

The Waterford-based plant employs over 1,000 people and generates half of the electricity used in the state.  

Earlier this year, state lawmakers failed to pass a bill to financially help the plant, in part, because Millstone’s owner, Dominion, wouldn’t share details of its finances.

Like other energy producers, Dominion sells energy from its Millstone Plant through hedge funds and other middlemen. Dominion had said it needed to sell power directly to the state in order to remain economically viable. But that bill never made it to a vote.   

Dominion CEO Paul Koonce responded to Malloy’s executive order in a statement that said the time for a state study has passed and Dominion will move forward with its own assessment of its financial conditions.  

Koonce said without state action on their request the “the prospects for continued operation of Millstone diminish.”

The state study is expected to be submitted to lawmakers before the start of the 2018 legislative session.

Tags

Connecticut NewsEnergyConnecticutMillstone
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez
Related Content
Load More