Millstone Power Plant To Stay Open For At Least A Decade

Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford, Connecticut, will stay open for another 10 years.

Officials at Millstone have said for years the plant was at risk of closing its doors because of rising expenses and competition from natural gas companies.

Lamont said securing Millstone’s power will protect energy reliability, climate progress and will prevent a rise in energy prices.

“We had to make a deal, and we made a good deal. We made a good deal that was good for the ratepayers, good for the future of the state of Connecticut, good for the environment, and good for stability of this region going forward.”

Lamont says the agreement between Millstone’s owner, Dominion, and Connecticut’s two utilities secured 1,500 jobs.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the state continues to develop new clean energy sources like solar, offshore wind and energy efficiency.