-
Emily Huntress Lamont, the daughter of Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, has accepted a position as a special assistant in the U.S. Department of…
-
The commencement speaker at the University of Connecticut’s graduation ceremony this weekend was an alumnus — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.…
-
The U.S. Department of Education has denied New York’s request to cancel state standardized testing this year.The state Education Department made the…
-
Vice President Kamala Harris visited two programs in New Haven, Connecticut, on Friday to highlight the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.Harris was…
-
First Lady Jill Biden and newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited on Wednesday an elementary school in Meriden, Connecticut.…
-
Connecticut public school advocates say newly sworn-in U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will champion public school education.Cardona grew up in…
-
New York state has requested permission from the federal government to cancel certain standardized testing for students this spring.This would be the…
-
Advocates say one of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders shows hopes for transgender high school athletes in Connecticut. The order bans…
-
President-elect Joe Biden has picked Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's education commissioner, as U.S. Secretary of Education. Also, New York hospital screen…
-
President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Connecticut's education commissioner Miguel Cardona to be his Education Secretary.Cardona has been Connecticut’s…