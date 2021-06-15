© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont's Daughter Accepts U.S. Education Department Position

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published June 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT
Emily Huntress Lamont, right stands with her parents, Ned and Ann Lamont, center, at the State Democratic Convention, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Hartford, Conn.
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
Emily Huntress Lamont, right stands with her parents, Ned and Ann Lamont, center, at the State Democratic Convention, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Hartford, Conn.

Emily Huntress Lamont, the daughter of Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, has accepted a position as a special assistant in the U.S. Department of Education.

Lamont was among a long list of appointees announced by the department last week. The former Connecticut Education Commissioner and now U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is her boss.

The 34-year-old worked as a policy associate in Arizona on the Biden for President campaign, and helped her father win the 2018 gubernatorial race in his state.

She also served as program manager at Connecticut COVID Charity Connection. The nonprofit, known as 4-CT, helped streamline Connecticut's philanthropic response to the pandemic.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDepartment of EducationGovernor Ned LamontMiguel CardonaLeah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino, an intern at WSHU since June of 2021, is a senior at Hofstra University majoring in political science and journalism.
See stories by Leah Chiappino