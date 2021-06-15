Lamont's Daughter Accepts U.S. Education Department Position

Emily Huntress Lamont, the daughter of Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, has accepted a position as a special assistant in the U.S. Department of Education.

Lamont was among a long list of appointees announced by the department last week. The former Connecticut Education Commissioner and now U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is her boss.

The 34-year-old worked as a policy associate in Arizona on the Biden for President campaign, and helped her father win the 2018 gubernatorial race in his state.

She also served as program manager at Connecticut COVID Charity Connection. The nonprofit, known as 4-CT, helped streamline Connecticut's philanthropic response to the pandemic.