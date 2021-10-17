-
Connecticut’s two federally recognized Native American tribes have a unique argument for why a judge should dismiss a lawsuit brought by MGM Resorts…
The head of MGM Springfield said he’s not worried about sagging revenue at the resort.“Every business would love more business, but when you’re in an…
A controversial bill to allow a third casino in Connecticut was approved by a key legislative committee today. The bill received reluctant approval in the…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy wants an opinion from State Attorney General George Jepsen before committing to sign legislation that would allow for a…
The Schaghticoke tribe sued the state of Connecticut in March in response to a law that created a process for the state’s two federally recognized Indian…
Michael Mathis climbed the stairs and opened a door onto the roof of 101 State St. in downtown Springfield, overlooking a construction site he says will…