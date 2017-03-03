Gov. Malloy Seeks Legal Opinion Before Committing To Third Casino

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy wants an opinion from State Attorney General George Jepsen before committing to sign legislation that would allow for a Native American casino in East Windsor.

“It really depends on whether it gets to my desk and what the opinion of the attorney general would be,” Malloy said.

Earlier this week, Malloy sent a letter to Jepsen asking for an opinion on Connecticut’s chances of winning a lawsuit if the legislation is challenged on constitutional grounds.

MGM Resorts International is building a casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, and has expressed interest in building another in southwestern Connecticut. MGM had claimed that earlier legislation violated its rights.

Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes, the Mashantucket Pequot and the Mohegan, want lawmakers to pass new legislation granting them exclusive rights to operate a casino to compete with MGM's Springfield operation.

Jepsen will also review the potential impact of such legislation on Connecticut’s existing revenue-sharing deal with the tribes.