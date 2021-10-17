-
It seems many mask mandates will be upheld in Connecticut for now.
-
A Long Island school district has sued New York over a state mandate that requires students to wear masks in the classroom to stem the spread of…
-
At least 100 New York parents and children rallied over the weekend in Massapequa, Long Island.They called on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to reverse…
-
Things got heated at a roundtable on schooling in Connecticut. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is in more hot water, a tribal-run cannabis dispensary in the…
-
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul plans to require masks in schools when she takes over as governor on Tuesday.Outgoing governor Andrew Cuomo had…
-
Long Island high school sports will begin with no COVID-19 restrictions for the fall. Practice for all sports in Suffolk County and football in Nassau…
-
A group of elected officials from southeastern Connecticut have called on Governor Ned Lamont to issue a statewide mandate requiring that masks be worn…
-
A criminal case against a Bridgeport City Councilwoman has been pushed back to November, after the September primary and November general elections.City…
-
Commuter rail advocates want the Metro-North Railroad to enforce a federal mask mandate on their local trains. Will Governor Cuomo be impeached? Are…
-
Commuter advocates want Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to compel the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to enforce a mask mandate on Metro-North…