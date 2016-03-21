© 2021 WSHU
Marriott Wins Over Starwood With Revised Buyout Bid

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2016 at 3:08 PM EDT

Starwood is taking a revised buyout bid from Marriott, three days after the hotel called off their deal in favor of an offer for the Connecticut-based hotel chain from a group of investors led by Chinese insurance company Anbang.

The revised deal would give Starwood shareholders $21 in cash and 0.80 shares of Marriott International Inc. Class A stock for each Starwood share. Starwood shareholders are also expected to get Interval Leisure Group stock valued at $5.83 per share. Taken together, that would value Starwood stock at $85.36 per share.

The latest offer from Anbang and its partners was worth $83.67 for each Starwood share. Starwood stockholders would have received $78 in cash for each share they own plus $5.67 in stock for a spinoff of a vacation business.

