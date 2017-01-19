© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut To Partner With Hotels On Anti-Human Trafficking

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 19, 2017 at 7:58 PM EST
hotelroom_pixabay_170119.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the state will work with hotel chains and non-profits to fight human trafficking.

Starting this year, hotel employees in the state will be required to get training to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

Signs like: a grown man checks in with a young girl who doesn’t appear to be his child. A teenage girl is staying in a room and grown men keep coming and going. Or there’s alcohol, pornography or condoms in the room.

The training was created by the Marriott hotel chain and by a national anti-child prostitution organization. More and more human trafficking in Connecticut takes place in hotels – police say traffickers use social media and online classified sites to find clients and arrange meetings.

The training is part of an anti-human trafficking law the state passed last year. The law also requires hotels to keep records of their guests. 

