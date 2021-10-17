-
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Monday that he’s ending his exploratory committee for governor of Connecticut.Bronin, a 38-year-old lawyer who…
Governor Dannel Malloy doubled down today on his support of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.On Monday Bronin called for state lawmakers to remove the National…
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin sent a letter to Governor Dannel Malloy and state lawmakers on Thursday warning that his city will run out of money in about 60…
A former Rhodes scholar who worked in the administrations of both President Barack Obama and Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will be the next mayor of…