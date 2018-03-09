Gov. Malloy Backs Mayor Bronin In NRA Spat

Governor Dannel Malloy doubled down today on his support of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

On Monday Bronin called for state lawmakers to remove the National Rifle Association from Connecticut statutes as an official gun safety provider in the state’s gun-permitting process.

“I think referencing the NRA, the organization that prevents universal background checks in America, something that we have in Connecticut. To mention them, I think is a betrayal of the children we lost at Sandy Hook,” Bronin said.

The NRA has defended its inclusion. It claims no organization in the world does more to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms.