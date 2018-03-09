© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Gov. Malloy Backs Mayor Bronin In NRA Spat

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 9, 2018 at 7:13 AM EST
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin listens to Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy budget address at the State Capitol in 2016 in Hartford, Conn.

Governor Dannel Malloy doubled down today on his support of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

On Monday Bronin called for state lawmakers to remove the National Rifle Association from Connecticut statutes as an official gun safety provider in the state’s gun-permitting process.

“I think referencing the NRA, the organization that prevents universal background checks in America, something that we have in Connecticut. To mention them, I think is a betrayal of the children we lost at Sandy Hook,” Bronin said.

The NRA has defended its inclusion. It claims no organization in the world does more to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms.

Connecticut News
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
