July 31 deadline looming for child tax rebate in Connecticut

Connecticut families have until July 31 to get a child tax rebate.

In advance of the deadline, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on Friday visited a local family aid center to discuss the rebate and encourage people to apply.

Bronin said that in these times, people can’t afford to miss out on a benefit of $250 per child for up to three kids.

“With the price of gas, the price of groceries, the price of rent all going up, that $750 -- if you’ve got three kids -- that’s a game changer,” he said. “We want to make sure that everybody knows about it.”

The Village for Families and Children in Hartford has opened up Tuesdays and Thursdays for walk-ins so city residents can get help with their applications.

Residents who don’t live in Hartford and need more information on the rebate can call 2-1-1. People can also call the Department of Revenue Services at 860-297-5999, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To be eligible for the rebate, people must meet all of the following requirements:



You must be a resident of Connecticut;

You must have claimed at least one child as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return who was 18 years of age or younger; and



You must meet certain income thresholds. (Single or married filing separately: $100,000 or less; head of household: $160,000 or less; married filing jointly: $200,000 or less)

Source: Connecticut State Department of Revenue Services

